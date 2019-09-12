Anand Mahindra's tweet gets government support for this Tamil Nadu woman

Anand Mahindra 's tweet got this Tamil Nadu woman Government help

An 80-year-old woman gets a boost in her ‘business’ after Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of her story.

Kamalathal who lives in Vadivelampalayam, a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu has been selling a plate of Idlis for Rs 1. She has been doing this for the past 30-35 years now.

On September 10, Anand Mahindra Tweeted a video of Kamalathal, who sells idlis to the needy only for Rs 1, sharing the video Mahindra wrote One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her, I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove." The Tweet from Anand Mahindra went viral and it got over 10,000 retweets.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Responding to Mahindra’s Tweet, Bharat Gas, Coimbatore informed that the company has issued an LPG connection to Kamalathal.

Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan also applauded Kamalathal for her efforts and urged society to empower such efforts.

Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection.



Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds. https://t.co/ZBCsnPqdpA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 11, 2019

Talking to the New Indian Express She said "Most of the people residing near Vadivelampalayam come from a lower-middle-class background or are economically backward. They are all daily wage workers. In such a case, it is hard for them to pay Rs. 15 or Rs. 20 for a plate of idli every day for breakfast". She said her focus is on satisfying people's hunger instead of making a profit.

Anand Mahindra is famous for her sharing unique stories on his Twitter handle.