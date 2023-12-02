'Suitcase sent to KCR to pack up': YS Sharmila on Telangana exit polls

Follow us on Image Source : @KRISHANK_BRS YS Sharmila with the suitcase she sent KCR.

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Saturday sent a suitcase as a gift to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and said that it was time for him to 'pack up'. The suitcase had a symbolic 'bye bye KCR' written on it. Her action came in light of exit poll predictions of Congress forming the government in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Sharmila said, "The exit polls should be the exact pulse of the people of Telangana. We are hoping that good days will return to Telangana and crores of people in Telangana are actually happy with the exit polls and pray that it turns into reality. And I am one of them. And that's why we sent a suitcase to KCR asking him to pack up."

Attacking KCR for conducting back door politics, she said, "It looks like KCR is trying to buy MLAs and form the government anyway. Well, again, KCR has been proving himself as someone who does backdoor politics. And we demand that KCR restrain from this. I'm really hopeful that Congress will come to power. And this is the only reason that the YSR Telangana party has refrained from contesting in the election. Because we did not want to split the anti-KCR vote bank, because that would only benefit the KCR government."

Counting of votes for Telangana is scheduled to take place on December 3 along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Polling took place on November 30.

