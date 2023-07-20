Telangana weather: Heavy rainfall leads to traffic jam in Hyderabad, normal life out of gear in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad city amid monsoon season.

Telangana weather: Rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana for a third consecutive day today (July 20), inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear. Incessant rains led to lakes, tanks and streams overflowing in some districts, snapping road communication at few places. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of more rains, authorities have sounded an alert.

Authorities have alerted people living in low-lying areas. Heavy downpour and inundation of roads disrupted vehicular traffic in Hyderabad. In view of the continuing rains, the state government declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state for two days- July 20 (Thursday) and July 21 (Friday).

Hyderabad traffic snarls:

A massive traffic jam was witnessed in Hyderabad after heavy rain lashed the city.

Colleges shut amid heavy rainfall:

Osmania University has declared holidays for colleges under its jurisdiction and postponed exams scheduled for both days. Meanwhile, water level in Godavari River crossed 41 feet at Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Officials said that a first warning will be issued if the water level touches to 43 feet. Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said with continuing inflows from upstream, the level is likely to rise further. The district administration has alerted people living in low lying areas along Godavari river.

The continuing rains have also affected coal production in several mines of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and other districts.

Water from an overflowing stream inundated the road at Basvapur in Siddipet district, disrupting vehicular traffic. Incessant rains inundated low-lying areas in Warangal district. Normal life remained paralysed in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a meeting with top officials in Hyderabad to review the rain situation. She directed officials to ensure all measures to prevent loss of life.

(With agencies inputs)

