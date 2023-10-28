'Congress real white elephant of this country': Telangana minister KTR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has hit out Congress saying if there is a real white elephant in the country then its the 'Grand Old Party' as people have borne the brunt of Congress' misrule for the longest time.

"I think the real white elephant of this country is Congress Party because this party I think the people have borne it for too long. The people have borne the brunt of Congress's misrule and misadventures for the longest time. So the real white elephant, no matter what anybody would like to believe, my personal belief is the Congress. And as Mahatma Gandhi had said, Congress should have been disbanded right after independence in 1948. Unfortunately, it's still there. Therefore, a lot of nuisance...," KT Rama Rao said.

The Congress on Friday released its second list of 45 candidates, fielding former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills.

The party fielded former MP Madhu Goud Yakshi from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Ponnam Prabhakar from Husanabad, Kandi Srniwas Reddy from Adilabad, Tumla Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, K Raj Gopal Reddy from Munugode, according to the party list.

With this, the party has so far declared a total of 100 candidates. The state has 119 assembly constituencies.

Telangana minister's remark has come ahead of the assemly election in the state which are due to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes is set for December 3.

The key contest in the state this time is going to be between ruling BRS, Congress and BJP.

