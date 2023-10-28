SP releases new list of 35 candidates for MP, fields self-styled godman 'Mirchi Baba' against Shivraj Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri aka 'Mirchi Baba' to contest against

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Vairagyanand Giri aka 'Mirchi Baba' against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni Assembly seat.

The party in another list has announced the name of 35 candidates for the forthcoming elections. It has also replaced candidates in five seats.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav a few days ago had hinted that self-styled godman may be fielded against Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming elections.

The Samajwadi Party chief in a tweet and had informed that he made a courtesy visit to 'Mirchi Baba' and gave him his best wishes for contesting elections from a special seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the party has also fielded retired IAS Vinod Singh Baghel against Minister Vishahulal Singh in Anuppur seat. Shankar Mahato has been announced as candidate from Bahoriband seat.

SP has also named former BJP MLA Munna Singh Bhadauria against MP minister Arvind Bhadauria.

In another change, the Akhilesh's party has replaced Dr Manoj Yadav in Bijawar seat and fielded former BJP MLA Rekha Yadav.

Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.

