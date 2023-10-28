Rajasthan elections: AAP releases second list of 21 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released second list of 21 candidates for Rajasthan elections. In its first list, the New Delhi-based party had declared names of 23 candidates.

AAP had earlier announced that the party was ready to contest upcoming assembly polls in three states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. "First list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates. This time the broom will work. #EkMaukaKejriwalKo," the party said in a post on X.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. The Congress seeks to retain power in the state with its social welfare push. The main opposition BJP has targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over issues such as paper leak, corruption and law and order.

(With PTI inputs)