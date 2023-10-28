Sharad Pawar responds to PM Modi's 'what did he do for farmers?' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has responded to PM Modi's charge, who during a public address in Shirdi, asked what did the former do for farmers when he was the agriculture minister of the country.

The Prime Minister during a rally in Ahmednagar's Shirdi town had said, "We have been busy empowering farmers with good intentions but some people in Maharashtra are involved only in playing politics in the name of farmers. A senior leader from Maharashtra was the Union agriculture minister for years. I respect him personally but what did he do for farmers?”

Sharad Pawar has said that the Prime Minister should make comments while the ambits of his constitutional position.

However, respecting his constitutional position, Pawar said that he was the agriculture minister from 2004 to 2014 and during this time period, there were not enough grains in the country.

In order to sort this situation and make sure that the country had enough grains, the government decided to raise the MSP on some grains including wheat, tur dal, gram dal, soybean, cotton, sugarcane, maize and this led to a bumper production of grains.

