Telangana govt to provide free electricity to Muslim dhobis

Telangana: Free electricity will be provided to washermen (dhobis) belonging to Muslim community by the Telangana government.

According to an official release, the scheme is being implemented by the backward classes welfare department.

Under the scheme, at least 250 units per month will be given free to Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had raised the issue demanding some relief for Muslim Dhobis who are engaged in the same profession.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately ordered extending the benefit to Muslim dhobis for their Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops.

Accordingly, a Memo was issued by Principal Secretary, BC Welfare Deparment, extending the benefit of free electricity to Muslim Dhobis in the state up to 250 units per month for Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops, the release said.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the government's decision and alleged that it would adversely affect the livelihood of the washermen community, which has been traditionally dependent on the occupation as laundry shops of other sections would come up.

The CM is hurting traditional occupations for the sake of votes of one religion, he said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

