Telangana: Seven MBBS students suspended for ragging, thrashing junior at Kakatiya Medical college

Telangana: At least seven MBBS students have been suspended for allegedly being involved in ragging of a junior student at Kakatiya Medical college in Telangana's Warangal.

A case has been registered against the said students by the city police.

"All the students' statements were recorded. Seven students were suspended from academics for three months and expelled from the hostel for one year," an official said.

According to reports, the anti-ragging committee called upon the affected student and all the seven students involved in the incident and thoroughly enquired about the incident. The incident had taken place on September 14.

Those who have been suspended are in their third year while the junior is in the second year. Based on the complaint lodged by the student, police have registered a case.

This is the second such incident in the state within a month after the authorities of Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad suspended 10 students for allegedly indulging in ragging juniors.

