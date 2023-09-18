BJP criticises Congress over portrayal of Sonia Gandhi as Goddess in Telangana posters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress party after posters depicting former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as a goddess were displayed in Telangana. These posters featured Sonia Gandhi adorned as a deity, wearing a jeweled crown, with a map of Telangana emerging from her right palm.

The BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, condemned this move by Congress workers, deeming it "shameful." Poonawala accused the Congress of prioritizing their party's interests above the nation and its citizens.

These posters came to light following a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Hyderabad, which concluded on Sunday. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss matters related to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the meeting. Taking to the microblogging platform X, Shehzad Poonawala accused the Congress of a history of disrespecting the concept of "Bharat" (India).

He said, "First Congress leaders like Aradhna Mishra said Bharat Mata ki Jai is against party discipline; in the past BD Kalla has said say Sonia Mata ki Jai not BMKJ. Now Congress equates Sonia Gandhi to Bharat Mata just like they had equated Indira to India ! This is utterly shameful."

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Telangana's Tukkuguda. During her speech, she expressed her aspiration to witness the Congress party's governance in Telangana, focusing on the welfare of all sections of society.

"I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," she said at the rally.

