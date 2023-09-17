Telangana Assembly elections: LPG at Rs 500, free bus travel among Congress's poll promises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses a public meeting.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday promised to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme for women in Telangana, if the party wins the upcoming Assembly elections. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women will be guaranteed Rs. 2,500 per month, LPG cylinders at Rs. 500, and free bus travel in TSRTC buses.

"The Congress' guarantees will empower my dear sisters in Telangana. The Mahalakshmi scheme will guarantee Rs. 2,500/month for women, LPG cylinder at Rs. 500 and free bus travel for women in TSRTC," Sonia Gandhi said in a tweet.

She also added that the Congress is committed to fulfilling its promises and that it has been her dream to see a Congress government in Telangana.

"We are committed to fulfilling our promises. It has been my dream to see a Congress govt in Telangana. Our govt will work for all sections of the society. Jai Hind, Jai Telangana," she said.

The Mahalakshmi scheme is one of the key promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly elections. The party has also promised to provide free education and healthcare to all, and to create jobs for the youth.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December, 2023.

