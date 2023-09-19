'Insult to the state': Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Parliament remarks on Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in Parliament regarding Telangana martyrs and their sacrifices, considering them nothing less than an insult to the state's identity and self-respect. In a Telugu message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi stated, "Prime Minister Modi's disrespectful speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect."

During his parliamentary address on Monday, PM Modi expressed his lament over the bitter history of Telangana's separation from Andhra Pradesh, which he believed had led to bitterness and bloodshed in both states.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's comments, Telangana Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao described them as "disparaging" and accused the Prime Minister of showing utter "disregard" for historical facts.

Lok Sabha proceedings

Lok Sabha proceedings marked a historic milestone on Tuesday as they commenced in the newly inaugurated Parliament building, located adjacent to the old iconic structure, signaling a fresh phase in India's parliamentary history.

PM Modi, accompanied by prominent Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, among other leaders, made the symbolic walk from the old Parliament building to the new facility, underlining the significance of the occasion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, opening the day's proceedings, called upon members to elevate the level of parliamentary discourse by prioritising the concerns of the people. He extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all present and emphasised the historical significance of the transition to the new parliamentary house.

Speaker Birla also paid tribute to the visionary leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation and crafting India's own constitution.

The new Parliament building stands as a striking representation of India's diverse heritage, incorporating a vibrant palette of colors and architectural elements that draw inspiration from various facets of Indian history, from ancient to medieval times.

Also read | Sonia Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia seen sitting together in Parliament's Central Hall | VIDEO

Also read | Watch: PM Modi says 'Micchami Dukkadam' to all MPs and countrymen on Jain Samvatsari