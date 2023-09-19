Watch: PM Modi says 'Micchami Dukkadam' to all MPs and countrymen on Jain Samvatsari

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the first Lok Sabha proceedings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday (September 19), said ‘'Micchami Dukkadam’ to all members of Parliament and the countrymen on the occasion of Samvatsari.

The Prime Minister called upon the MPs to let go of the “bitterness of the past” and move forward together.

PM Modi mentioned Samvatsari which is a highly auspicious day for the Jain community, on which they seek forgiveness from others for their wrongdoings.

“Samvatsari is also celebrated today, this is a wonderful tradition. Today is the day when we say 'micchami dukkadam', this gives us the chance to apologise to someone we have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I also want to say 'micchami dukkadam', to all the members of Parliament and the people of the country,” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

“When we are making a new start today, we have to forget the bitterness of the past and move forward. Whatever we do with our deeds and utterances should become a source of inspiration for the people of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

