Sonia Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia seen sitting together in Parliament's Central Hall | VIDEO

Before heading to the new Parliament building on Tuesday, several interesting images emerged, showing leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition engaging in intense discussions. Among these moments, a noteworthy scene captured Congress' former president, Sonia Gandhi, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sitting side by side. It's worth mentioning that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was once a member of the Congress party, appeared quite content during this encounter.

Sonia Gandhi exchanged greetings with Scindia before the commencement of the program in the Central Hall of Parliament. Scindia briefly conversed with Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was seated beside her. Later, he moved to a seat in the next row.

Scindia's shift from his initial seat to join Sonia Gandhi at her table was a notable moment. Throughout the event, both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi occupied the front-row seats together. On this day, Prime Minister Modi also interacted openly with all the Members of Parliament.

It's important to mention that Jyotiraditya Scindia was a long-time member of the Congress party but switched to the BJP in 2020 after not being appointed as the Chief Minister. Following his defection, he led a rebellion that led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He currently serves as the Minister for Civil Aviation.

Old Parliament building renamed 'Samvidhan Sadan'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday that the old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan' as the functioning of Parliament has been shifted to the new complex in the national capital.

Speaker Om Birla also clarified that terms such as 'House,' 'Lobby,' and 'Galleries,' used in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, will now exclusively refer to the new Parliament building, which has become the new Parliament House of India.

During a gathering in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested renaming the iconic structure to "Samvidhan Sadan."

"As we are shifting to the new Parliament building, it is an auspicious day, Ganesh Chaturthi. My suggestion is that the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament. It can be named Samvidhan Sadan," Prime Minister Modi proposed.

On this significant occasion, members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha assembled in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a special event.

