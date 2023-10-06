Telangana: KT Rama Rao launches 'CM Breakfast Scheme' in schools, state-wide rollout from October 24

Follow us on Image Source : KTR (X) KT Rama Rao launches 'CM Breakfast Scheme' in schools

Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao today (October 6) participated in the launching of the 'CM Breakfast Scheme' to provide nutritious breakfasts to over 23 lakh students in government schools from Class 1 to Class 10 at a Government School in West Marredpally.

After meeting the students, Rama Rao had his breakfast with the students in the dining hall. The inaugural breakfast menu included Idli with sambar, puri and alu kurma, upma and chutney, and Kesari sweet.

"As a Dasara festival gift, CM K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to launch the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme" to the students studying in government primary and high schools (from classes 1 to 10) across the state from October 24. The main objective of the scheme is to provide nutritious food to the students," stated the CMO Telangana release.

Know more about CM Breakfast Scheme:

CM Breakfast Scheme, aimed at providing good nutritious food to the students along with quality education, will be implemented across the state later this month when the schools reopen after Dasara holidays.

About 23 lakh students studying in 67,147 government schools across the state will be served breakfast, said state minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao, who launched the scheme at a school in West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

The breakfast for all students from Class 1 to 10 will be served 45 minutes before the commencement of classes. The menu for breakfast includes idli sambar, wheat rava, upma chutney, puri, aloo kurma, tomato bhaat, khichdi and pongal.

Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the scheme at a school at Ravirala in Rangareddy district. Home Minister Mahmood Ali launched the CM Breakfast Scheme in the Uppal area of Hyderabad.

The state government said that along with providing nutritious food to the students belonging to poor families, it is taking steps towards increasing their concentration on studies. The scheme was launched keeping in view the difficulties faced by parents of students who are farm workers and leave their houses for work in the morning.

KTR said the implementation of the scheme has been entrusted to Manna Trust, which has a centralized kitchen in Uppal in Hyderabad with a capacity of two lakh meals. He asked the municipal officials to ensure quality food and collect random samples and get them tested frequently.

Notably, CM KCR had sent a team of IAS officers to study a scheme that is being successfully implemented in Tamil Nadu. A team of officers studied the breakfast scheme for students and submitted a report to the government.

"It was brought to the attention of CM KCR that in Tamil Nadu this scheme is being implemented only for students up to primary classes. However, CM, with a humanitarian perspective, decided to provide breakfast to high school students as well without sparing the cost. The government is going to spend Rs 400 crore annually on this new scheme," read the release.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the second phase of the 'CM's Breakfast' scheme in government schools across the state. The CM's breakfast scheme was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government in September 2022 and aimed at reducing the problem of malnutrition among students. Initially, it was launched with an aim to provide nutritious breakfast to more than 1 lakh government school students studying in classes I to V.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: KCR-led BRS ahead in Telangana, BJP gains two Lok Sabha seats

ALSO READ: 'We are A-team of Telangana, answerable to people': IT Minister KTR Rao on Oppn's 'B' team charge