'We are A-team of Telangana, answerable to people,' says IT Minister KTR Rao on 'B' team charge by BJP, Cong

Follow us on Image Source : @MINISTERKTR Telangana IT Minister KTR Rao

Amid the election season, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has said that his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is neither the 'B' team of BJP or Congress but they are an 'A' team of Telangana and only answerable to the people of the state.

"BJP says BRS is the B-team of Congress. Congress says BRS is the B-team of the BJP. I want to tell Congress and BJP, we are not B-team of anyone. We are answerable only to the people of Telangana... we are A-team of Telangana people..."

Slamming the Centre, KTR Rao said, "PM Narendra Modi came here yesterday, what was the gas cylinder price in 2014? It was Rs 400, today it is Rs 1250. PM Modi called then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as inefficient while the gas cylinder was Rs 400. Now, as the cylinder is Rs 1250, what should we call BJP?"

More to follow...

ALSO READ | PM Modi's swipe at Telangana CM over corruption: 'KCR wanted to join NDA, but we didn't allow'

ALSO READ | NIA raids over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in CPI Maoist conspiracy case; one held