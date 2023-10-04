Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Telangana
  4. 'We are A-team of Telangana, answerable to people,' says IT Minister KTR Rao on 'B' team charge by BJP, Cong

'We are A-team of Telangana, answerable to people,' says IT Minister KTR Rao on 'B' team charge by BJP, Cong

The statement from Telangana IT Minister KTR Rao has come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a poll rally in the state revealed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting with him expressed his willingness to join the NDA.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 18:47 IST
Telangana IT Minister KTR Rao
Image Source : @MINISTERKTR Telangana IT Minister KTR Rao

Amid the election season, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has said that his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is neither the 'B' team of BJP or Congress but they are an 'A' team of Telangana and only answerable to the people of the state.

"BJP says BRS is the B-team of Congress. Congress says BRS is the B-team of the BJP. I want to tell Congress and BJP, we are not B-team of anyone. We are answerable only to the people of Telangana... we are A-team of Telangana people..."

Slamming the Centre, KTR Rao said, "PM Narendra Modi came here yesterday, what was the gas cylinder price in 2014? It was Rs 400, today it is Rs 1250. PM Modi called then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as inefficient while the gas cylinder was Rs 400. Now, as the cylinder is Rs 1250, what should we call BJP?"

More to follow...

ALSO READ | PM Modi's swipe at Telangana CM over corruption: 'KCR wanted to join NDA, but we didn't allow'

ALSO READ | NIA raids over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in CPI Maoist conspiracy case; one held

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Top News

Related Telangana News

Latest News