PM Modi to inaugurate key infrastructure projects in Telangana, focusing on power, rail, and healthcare today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to embark on a visit to Telangana, where he will inaugurate several vital infrastructure projects, emphasising the sectors of power, rail connectivity, and healthcare. One of the major projects of the visit will be the inauguration of the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). This project is set to provide the state with access to cost-effective power, which is expected to fuel its economic development.

Furthermore, the project boasts a strong commitment to environmental compliance and sustainability, aligning with the nation's green energy goals. The state's railway infrastructure will also receive a significant boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate several key rail projects to the nation. This includes the inauguration of a new rail line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, as well as the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing rail connectivity within the state, ultimately contributing to its overall development.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These CCBs are slated to be constructed in various districts across Telangana, including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad, and Warangal (Narsampet). These healthcare facilities are intended to bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, with a specific focus on critical care services.

PM Modi's visit underscores the government's dedication to bolstering infrastructure and promoting comprehensive development in Telangana, with a strong emphasis on sustainable energy, improved rail connectivity, and strengthened healthcare services.

