NIA raids over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in CPI Maoist conspiracy case; one held

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

NIA raids: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (October 2) carried out multiple raids across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with Munchingputu CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case and arrested a person while also seizing weapons from the Satya Sai district, officials said.

Raids were conducted across 62 locations in the two States in which a State Executive Committee Member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), identified as Chandra Narasimhulu, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh.

“A Pistol, along with 14 rounds, was seized from the location. An amount of 13 lakhs was seized from one of the premises in Kadapa District, while Maoist literature and documents were seized from other locations,” the officials said.

In Andhra Pradesh, searches were carried out at 53 locations in the districts of Guntur, Palanadu, Vijayawada, Rajhmundry, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godawari D R Ambedkar Konasema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa Satya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool, while in Telangana the NIA conducted raids in the districts of Hyderabad, Mahabub Nagar, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad.

“The arrested accused’s custodial interrogation is expected to yield further information about the conspiracy relating to the attempts of various frontal organisations to further the activities of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit,” they said.

The frontal organisations include Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samathi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or ViplavaRachaitalaSangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).

What have NIA investigations revealed so far?

According to the officials, the NIA probe has so far revealed that the leaders and members of these frontal organisations were extending support to the CPI (Maoist), which was banned as a terrorist outfit in 2009.

“The premises raided today belonged to members and cadres of the frontal organisations,” they added.

The case was initially registered by the Munchingputu Police of ASR District on November 23 2020, based on information relating to the movement of Maoists and transportation of Maoist literature in Munchingput area.

“The Police had intercepted one Pangi Naganna, while he was carrying Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, Red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, Nippo batteries and pamphlets to hand over to the

Maoist cadres. Detailed interrogation of Pangi Naganna had revealed that the items were handed over to him by the leaders of the frontal organisations,” they said.

On May 21 2021, the NIA had filed a Chargesheet against seven accused before the Special Court, Vijayawada. Of these seven persons, five belonged to frontal organisations, namely ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM and PKM, the officials said.

Latest India News