Telangana Election Result 2023: Constituency-wise full list of leading candidates

Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress state chief Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Election 2023 leading candidates: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Telangana is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is also taking place along with Telangana. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The Assembly Elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. Telangana has 119 seats in the Assembly. Election Coverage

In the state, 19 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Telangana, there are 3,17,17,389 general voters and 15,338 service voters. Therefore, according to electoral rolls, there are 3,17,32,727 electors in total.

In Telangana, the two major political parties are the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The other two major parties in the state are the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With 88 seats won in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the BRS (formerly TRS) formed the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. 19 seats were won by the Congress.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), Etela Rajender (BJP), Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP), KT Rama Rao (BRS), Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress), Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS), Arvind Dharmapuri (BJP) and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Telangana.

