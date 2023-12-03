Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCR and Revanth Reddy and Etela Rajender

The southern state went on to polls on November 30 where 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly sealed their fates. Voters exercised their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

TELANGANA ELECTION COVERAGE

Total voters in Telangana

There are 3,17,17,389 general voters in Telangana and 15,338 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 3,17,32,727. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 5,32,990. Around 4,43,943 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 2,557 third gender voters in Telangana. There are 35,356 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election 2023.

Main parties in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the three main parties in Telangana. Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the other two important parties in the state. BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been the Telangana Chief Minister since 2014. In the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, the BRS won 88 seats and formed the government. The Congress, AIMIM, TDP and BJP won 19, 7, 2 and 1 seats respectively in 2018. KCR became the CM for the first time in 2014 and was again sworn in as the state CM in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election?

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, TRS won 88 seats and gained 46.9 per cent followed by Congress' with 19 per cent at 28.4 per cent. AIMIM also won 7 seats with 2.7 per cent vote share.

In this article, let us find out when the Assembly result will be out and where you can check the same.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Date and Time

Date: December 3, 2023, Sunday

Time: 8 am onwards

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Where to watch?

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

X formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV