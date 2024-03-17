Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns ahead of polls in Telangana, joins Congress

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns ahead of polls in Telangana, joins Congress

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Ranjith Reddy is the third MP after BB Patil and Pothuganti Ramulu to quit the BRS party. Earlier, Patil and Ramulu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hyderabad Updated on: March 17, 2024 13:55 IST
Lok Sabha polls 2024, Lok Sabha polls 2024, BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns, ls polls, Telangana, KC
Image Source : DR RANJITH REDDY (X) Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns ahead of polls.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: In yet another setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjith Reddy has tendered his resignation from the party and is expected to join the Congress. Reddy is likely to contest for the Chevella constituency on the Congress ticket.

Reddy termed evolving political circumstances as the reason for his resignation to BRS. Taking to X, he said, "Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."

Announcing his decision on the microblogging site, Reddy said, "I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to the BRS party. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency."

Ranjith Reddy is the third MP after BB Patil and Pothuganti Ramulu to quit the BRS party. Earlier, Patil and Ramulu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Congress defeated BRS in the Assembly election in Telangana, several former ministers and MLAs quit BRS and joined the ruling party.

In yet another setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjith Reddy has tendered his resignation from the party and is expected to join the Congress. Reddy is likely to contest for the Chevella constituency on the Congress ticket.

Reddy termed evolving political circumstances as the reason for his resignation to BRS. Taking to X, he said, "Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."

Announcing his decision on the microblogging site, Reddy said, "I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to the BRS party. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency."

Dr Ranjith Reddy joins Congress 

Ranjith Reddy is the third MP after BB Patil and Pothuganti Ramulu to quit the BRS party. Earlier, Patil and Ramulu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Congress defeated BRS in the Assembly election in Telangana, several former ministers and MLAs quit BRS and joined the ruling party.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phases, key constituencies and polling dates

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: Uttar Pradesh to have polling stations in high-rises, gated colonies for first time

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement