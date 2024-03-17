Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns ahead of polls in Telangana, joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : DR RANJITH REDDY (X) Lok Sabha elections 2024: BRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy resigns ahead of polls.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: In yet another setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Member of Parliament (MP) Ranjith Reddy has tendered his resignation from the party and is expected to join the Congress. Reddy is likely to contest for the Chevella constituency on the Congress ticket.

Reddy termed evolving political circumstances as the reason for his resignation to BRS. Taking to X, he said, "Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation."

Announcing his decision on the microblogging site, Reddy said, "I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to the BRS party. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency."

Ranjith Reddy is the third MP after BB Patil and Pothuganti Ramulu to quit the BRS party. Earlier, Patil and Ramulu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Congress defeated BRS in the Assembly election in Telangana, several former ministers and MLAs quit BRS and joined the ruling party.

Dr Ranjith Reddy joins Congress

