KCR tenders resignation to Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing to Congress in Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignation and urged him to continue in office until the formation of the new government.

Hyderabad Published on: December 03, 2023 20:18 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tendered his resignation after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was defeated in the assembly election on Sunday. 

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignation and urged him to continue in office until the formation of the new government.

Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao earlier said the chief minister had sent his resignation to the Governor following BRS' defeat in the assembly election.

