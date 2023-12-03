Assembly Election Results 2023: How many seats are required to form government in Telangana? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress leader Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

Telangana Elections Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana is taking place today (December 3). Along with Telangana, the counting is also happening in three other states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). These five states' Assembly elections took place from November 7 to November 30. Telangana has 119 seats in the Assembly. In the state Assembly, there are 19 seats set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Telangana Assembly is from January 17, 2019 to January 16, 2024. Telangana has 3,17,32,727 registered voters. Election Coverage

Main parties in Telangana:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the three main parties in Telangana. Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the other two important parties in the state. BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been the Telangana Chief Minister since 2014. In the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, the BRS won 88 seats and formed the government. The Congress, AIMIM, TDP and BJP won 19, 7, 2 and 1 seats respectively in 2018. KCR became the CM for the first time in 2014 and was again sworn in as the state CM in 2018.

Key candidates in Telangana:

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), Etela Rajender (BJP), KT Rama Rao (BRS), Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP), Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress), Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Congress), Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) and T Raja Singh (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Telangana.

Key constituencies in Telangana:

Kamareddy, Gajwel, Huzurabad, Boath, Koratla, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Malkajgiri, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Kodangal, Huzurnagar, Chandrayangutta, Munugode, Ghanpur Station, Adilabad, Maheshwaram, Palair and Nalgonda are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Telangana registered 70.60 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. It was 73.74 per cent in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 and 2014 Assembly Elections in Telangana?

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao formed the government after getting 88 seats in the Assembly. The Congress was reduced to just 19 seats. Rao became the Chief Minister for the second straight time after ruling the state from 2014 to 2018. In the 2014 Telangana Election, the TRS won a majority with 63 seats while the Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Telangana?

To form the state government, a party or coalition must obtain a majority of votes in the Legislative Assembly. The total number of seats in a state's Legislative Assembly determines the majority vote in each state Assembly. In every state, the majority mark consists of half of the total Assembly seats plus an additional seat. There are 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly and the majority mark is 60.