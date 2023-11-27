EC withdraws nod given to Telangana govt to disburse instalment under 'Rythu Bandhu Scheme': Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/KCR Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Assembly elections: Days ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday withdrew permission given to the state government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. This comes after a state minister allegedly violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

"There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms," the EC said in a statement.

Direction by the EC

The poll panel had given permission to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds. Meanwhile, the state was also directed not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

However, the state finance minister T. Harish Rao had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments. He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account," as per news agency PTI.

Telangana Assembly Elections

The Assembly election in Telangana is set to be held on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. The results of the Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

