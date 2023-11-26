PM Modi targets KCR, says Telangana CM promised schemes but gave only scams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Medak targeted state chief minister KCR, saying BRS chief promised to give schemes but he gave only scams.

"KCR promised to give schemes but he gave only scams. Instead of working for your children, he worked for his children and his relatives. He did scams worth crores of rupees and increased his wealth...The farmers of Telangana have decided to permanently send him to his farmhouse," the PM said.

PM Modi said this time Telangana was moving forward with only one resolution that for the first time, BJP government would be formed and Lotus would bloom there.

"Telangana CM considers (the state) as his property. Why did KCR need to contest from another seat? Why did he have to go there? Congress' Rahul Gandhi also had to leave Amethi and run away to Kerala. KCR also had to run away. One of the major reasons for this is BJP candidate Etela Rajender and the other reason is the anger of the farmers and the poor..," he added.

India sees itself as 'Vishwamitr,' world calls the country its friend: PM

PM Modi said India was seeing itself as a 'Vishwamitr,' and that the world was calling the country its friend.

Addressing an event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, located about 50 km from Hyderabad, the prime minister also said the country faced immense loss when those enslaved it in the past attacked its traditions like yoga, knowledge and ayurveda.

"A developing India sees itself as Vishwamitr (friend of the universe). The way we stood with the world after corona(virus), today I don't need to tell the world that India is your friend; the world says India is our friend," he said.

PM Modi was apparently referring to the country dispatching COVID-19 vaccines produced by domestic firms to many countries after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

