Two-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Stray dogs attack kills two year old in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after being attacked by two stray dogs while she was playing outside a construction site in Hyderabad's Jeedimetla area.

The deceased, identified as Deepali, was playing along with her elder sister outside an under-construction apartment building at Gayatri Nagar when two stray dogs attacked them. While her sister managed to get unhurt, Deepali sustained severe injuries in the attack held on April 12.

With the locals's help, Deepali was rescued and was initially taken to a local hospital; however, due to the severity of the injuries, she was then referred to another government hospital, where she was declared dead.

Speaking of the incident, the police said the victim and her sister were attacked by two dogs while they were playing at the construction site where the children’s father has been working.

A case was registered, and an investigation is ongoing, the police added.

Meanwhile, in a similar distressing incident earlier on Saturday, a four-year-old girl also lost her life after being attacked by stray dogs near Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the incident happened near the Amethi Mata Temple under Kotwali police station limits, and the girl's body has been sent for a postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | https://www.indiatvnews.com/uttar-pradesh/up-15-year-old-boy-attacked-by-pit-bull-in-ghaziabad-stray-dogs-come-to-his-rescue-updates-2024-04-09-925505

READ MORE | https://www.indiatvnews.com/delhi/delhi-7-year-old-girl-receives-over-15-injuries-in-attack-by-american-bully-dog-in-rohini-case-registered-2024-01-17-912330