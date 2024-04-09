UP: 15-year-old boy attacked by pit bull in Ghaziabad, stray dogs come to his rescue | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X CCTV footage of the pit bull attacking the boy in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy named Altaf was attacked by a pit bull in Ghaziabad and the moment was captured on camera. The scary video shows the boy fighting for his life as the dog kept attacking him as locals looked on.

The CCTV footage showed two boys near the gate of a house when the pitbull suddenly pounced on Altaf, causing him to lose his balance and fall. After much struggle, the boy managed to break free of the dog and took shelter in the adjoining house, but the pitbull refused to let go of him. The boy was left on his own to fight off the dog as the other boy fled and one man kept looking on.

However, once Altaf managed to get back to his feet and run away to another house, one man attempted to intervene to rescue him, but stayed away fearing the pitbull. Sensing the crisis, the stray dogs nearby came to the boy's rescue. The pitbull was seen fighting the strays, by the time which the boy managed to lock the door to his safety.

After Altaf was safely behind the door, the pitbull went away. The boy reportedly suffered some severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi's GTB Nagar. The pitbull dog was seized by the local municipal council. The video of the incident swiftly went viral on social media.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly injured in an attack by a pet Pitbull in Shahadra's Jagatpuri area in the national capital. The police filed an FIR against the owner of the dog after a PCR call was received. A police officer said the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the dog attacked and dragged her before she was rescued by the locals. The girl was taken to a hospital by her mother and her condition was stated to be out of danger, the officer added.

Delhi has witnessed a couple of dog bite incidents recently. Earlier that month, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a group of stray dogs in Central Delhi's Tughlak Road area. On February 15, an autorickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten multiple times by his dog for allegedly asking the owner to keep the pet on a leash.

On January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar. A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull. In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by an American Bully when she was playing near her home.

