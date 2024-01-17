Delhi: 7-year-old girl receives over 15 injuries in attack by American Bully dog in Rohini, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The girl was attacked by the Americal Bully dog when she was playing at premises of her home

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in Rohini's Sector-25 area, Delhi. The kid received over 15 injuries in the attack. According to the police, the incident occurred on January 9 when the child was playing with her friends inside her housing society.

The attack triggered a protest by several members of the society against the dog menace in their area which prompted the police to register a case. The residents of the society where the victim lived took out a torch march in protest against the dog menace in their area.

Protesters raised slogans such as "dog feeding band karo" (stop feeding stray dogs), "dog lovers saavdhaan, khatron me hai bachchon ki jaan" (dog lovers be aware, the lives of children are in danger).

"We are not against dog feeding, or having pets. Pet lovers must understand that such pets can be dangerous for kids," a protester said.

What girl's father said

The girl's father said she received multiple serious injuries on her hand, back, behind her ear, leg, and under her eyes.

"On January 9, my seven-year-old daughter was playing with her friends around 5 pm. An American Bully pet dog of my neighbour suddenly attacked her," Shrikant Bhagat said.

"I thank god that she fought back and started screaming, due to which we reached the spot on time and were able to save her life," he added.

He said that her daughter is in trauma and has not been able to sleep for more than three days.

"As the dog owner is adamant, we have decided to register an FIR against him as his pet was not on a leash," Bhagat, who runs a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, said.

They have decided to take their daughter for a vacation to get over the traumatic experience, he added.

