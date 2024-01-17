Tamil Nadu: Two persons, including minor, gored to death at Jallikattu bull-taming festival in Sivaganga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Jallikattu bull taming festival in Tamil Nadu

Two persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were gored to death at the Jallikattu bull-taming festival in Sivaganga's Siravayal on Wednesday.

The boy and a man in his thirties were seriously wounded when they were attacked by bulls at the venue of 'Manjuvirattu', the police officials said. Both eventually succumbed to their injuries, they added.

42 injured in Palamedu

Earlier, about 42 people, including 14 tamers and 16 spectators were injured in the second major event of the Pongal 2024 Jallikattu season held at Palamedu, Madurai on Tuesday.

The best tamer who embraced 14 bulls and the owner of the best bull that stubbornly refused to be subdued were each presented with the coveted Chief Minister's car as a prize.

Frenzied spectators cheered loudly whenever the dauntless tamers embraced the bulls' hump and held on as the bulls ran in the arena.

They were equally exhilarated when the bulls pounced at the Vaadivaasal (entry point where the bulls are let out into the arena), ferociously shook the sharp horns, and darted without allowing anyone to approach.

At least half-a-dozen young tamers were tossed by the raging bulls when they missed the hump and clasped the bull's neck instead. Twelve bull owners too were among the 42 injured during the bull embracing (Eru Thazhuvuthal) event at Palamedu which annually hosts the Jallikattu during the Pongal (harvest)festival.

Avaniyapuram, in the district, set the tone and tenour of the Jallikattu when it hosted the event on Monday. Alanganallur is all set for the grand finale on Wednesday.

P Prabhakaran of Madurai was adjudged the best tamer as he "subdued" 14 bulls and he was awarded the Chief Minister's car as first prize in recognition of his valour.

A total of 840 bulls were released from Vaadivaasal and nearly 1,000 tamers participated in the sport that saw the tamers' adrenaline surge in the state.

