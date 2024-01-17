Manipur: One police personnel killed after militants target security vehicle in Moreh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel gather to maintain law and order in Manipur. (Representational image)

Manipur: At least one police personnel was killed when suspected Kuki militants attacked a security forces vehicle in the border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Wangkhem Somorjit an IRB personnel attached to state police commando in Moreh. Somorjit hails from Malom in Imphal West district, officials said.

Apart from this, the exchange of fire between security forces and Kuki militants was reported in three different locations in Moreh, police said.

Kuki militants hurled bombs and fired at a post of security forces near SBI Moreh, police said, adding that the security forces retaliated the fire.

The militants had also fired RPG shells at the temporary commando post damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

The suspected Kuki militants fired at the security forces post, 48 hours after two suspects in the killing of a police officer were arrested by state forces in the border town, police said.

Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal" the Manipur government imposed a total curfew from 12 am on January 16.

