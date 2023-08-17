Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Telangana, dry spell to end

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Telangana: Vehicles running on road amid rain

Weather update: Telangana is expected to get light to moderate rains during the following couple of days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. IMD has anticipated widespread precipitation in the southern state on August 18, 19, and 20.

“At present, the weather situation indicates that the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal. During the next 48 hours, it is likely to move over the north Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system, and under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next few days and thereafter,” Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Nagaratna told ANI.

The weather department has said that an upper air cyclonic flow lying over the Northeast Bay of Bengal is probably going to move over the North Bay of Bengal and escalate into a low-pressure framework.

The climate office likewise anticipated a slight expansion in the precipitation action, with moderate to heavy rains over north Telangana and light to direct rains in the other parts of Telangana.

Other than this, light/moderate widespread rainfall with disengaged heavy precipitation is likewise prone to prevail across Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha from August 18–20.

Parts of east India like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (August 17), Odisha (August 17–19), Jharkhand (August 17–18), West Bengal (August 17), and Sikkim (August 17) are additionally expected to observe similar weather conditions.

Parts of Odisha are additionally liable to observe extremely heavy precipitation on August 17 and 18. Besides, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert for a few regions in Odisha until August 20.

