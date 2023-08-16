Telangana: 5 dead, 2 injured as lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Warangal

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver

Warangal accident: As many as five people were killed and two others were injured after a lorry rammed into the autorickshaw they were travelling in from the opposite direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet Mandal of Warangal district around 7.30 am. The autorickshaw was heading to Thorrur from Warangal when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to the police, the deceased were honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver. They used to collect honey in the forest area and sold it in towns and the incident occurred when they were on their way to collect the substance, police said.

The police said that four persons died on the spot while the fifth succumbed at the hospital. The police said that three persons died on the spot while two, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment. Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital. However, their conditions are stated to be critical.

The lorry driver was allegedly drunk. Police have arrested the driver, who hails from Rajasthan. Further investigation is underway.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Rajasthan: 1 jawan killed, over dozen injured as BSF truck overturns in Jaisalmer

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Four killed, nine others injured as speeding truck rams into bus in Bulandshahr