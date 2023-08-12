Rajasthan: 1 jawan killed, over dozen injured as BSF truck overturns in Jaisalmer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Injured BSF jawans undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and more than a dozen have sustained injuries after a truck they were travelling in overturned in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The accident took place near Langtala village under the Shahgarh police station area in Jaisalmer.

As per the reports, the jawans of the 149th battalion of BSF were travelling in the truck.

The deceased jawan has been identified as SK Dubey. The injured were taken to Jaisalmer, where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar Hospital.

BSF officials have reached the hospital. Apart from this, Circle Officer Priyanka Kumawat has also reached the hospital and is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, BSF officials have refused to comment on the incident.

(Report by: Yogesh Gajja)