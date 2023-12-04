Telangana Governor dissolves State Legislative Assembly following election results

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the state's second Legislative Assembly after the recommendation from the Council of Ministers. The Legislative Assembly has been dissolved following the polls held to elect the new Assembly.

Raj Bhavan press communique

"Consequent to the resolution dated 03.12.2023 of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the Governor dissolved the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State in the exercise of the powers conferred on her under 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India with effect from the afternoon of 03.12.2023 on the advice of Council of Ministers," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

As per the news agency PTI, state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, along with senior Election Commission officials, met with the governor and submitted the notification containing the names of elected members to the Legislative Assembly, in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Telangana election result:

Congress has secured a majority by winning 64 out of the total 119 Legislative Assembly seats in the election held on November 30. The results were declared on December 3.

Congress won 64 seats in the state with a vote share of 39.40 per cent. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was reduced to 39 seats with a vote share of 37.35 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats with an improved vote share of 13.90 per cent. The Asaduddain Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its 7 seats.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS) from Gajwel, Anunula Revanth Reddy (Congress) from Kodangal, K Taraka Rama Rao (BRS) from Sircilla, Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) from Chandrayangutta, Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS) from Maheswaram, Komatiredy Raj Gopal Reddy, Payal Shanker (BJP) from Adilabad, Katipally Venkata Raman Reddy (BJP) from Kamareddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) from Huzurnagar, Kadiyam Srihari (BRS) from Ghanpur Station and Jupally Krishna Rao (Congress) from Kollapur are some of the key winners.

