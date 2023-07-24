Telangana's first 'Restaurant on Wheels' starts at Kacheguda Railway Station: Know its location, food options

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

The South Central Railway (SCR) has started "Restaurant on Wheels" at Kacheguda Railway station premises with an aim to provide a unique experience of dining to commuters. Notably, Kacheguda railway station is one of the three Central Stations in Hyderabad City of Telangana.

In order to provide a memorable experience, the authorities have used two heritage coaches and refurbished them with aesthetic interiors. As it is one of the busiest railway routes of the division, authorities have included multiple cuisines, including, North Indian, South Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, and Italian.

The special coaches are situated at the main entrance of the railway station and are accessible to passengers, commuters and the general public. It will provide hygienic and quality food and beverages round-the-clock.

According to reports, the “Restaurant on Wheels” at Kacheguda railway station has been awarded to Pariwar’s Have More, Secunderabad for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager, applauded the officers and staff for providing good passenger amenities at Kacheguda railway station by utilising the heritage coaches.

