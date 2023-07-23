Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
  4. SHOCKING! Dead snake found in food served at ECIL canteen in Hyderabad | Here are DETAILS

Hyderabad news: As per reports, the food was served to at least 1,000 employees at the company's canteen.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Hyderabad Updated on: July 23, 2023 18:33 IST
dead Snake found inside food in Hyderabad , dead Snake served at ECIL canteen, ECIL canteen Hyderaba
Image Source : TWITTER A dead snake was found inside dal at ECIL canteen in Hyderabad

Hyderabad news: A snake was found in the 'dal' which was served at the canteen of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company of ECIL in Hyderabad on July 21.

On Friday, one employee made a shocking discovery during lunchtime as he found a tiny snake in the canteen meal that was dead. As per reports, the food was served to at least 1,000 employees at the company's canteen.

Following the discovery of a dead reptile in their food, the employees voiced their concerns. The news quickly spread over twitter, WhatsApp groups, and locals in the area gathered and staged a protest against the management. None of the employees who consumed the food were hospitalised, said the police.

So far, no complaint has been filed regarding the incident.

ALSO READ: Namibia: 13 members of same family die after eating 'poisonous porridge'

Snake spotted onboard United flight from Florida to New Jersey

Snake found in Dubai-bound Air India Express plane after landing; DGCA to probe incident

Man booked for killing snake in UP village

Horrific! Man uses pet snake during street fight in Canada's Toronto | WATCH

