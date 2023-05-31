Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Namibia: 13 members of same family die after eating 'poisonous porridge'

Namibia news: The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital.

Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Namibia: 13 members of same family die after eating 'poisonous porridge'

Namibia news: Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital. NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the poisonous or toxic porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.

The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.

(With AP inputs) 

