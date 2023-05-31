Namibia: 13 members of same family die after eating 'poisonous porridge'

Namibia news: Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.
The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital. NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the poisonous or toxic porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.
The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.
The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.
(With AP inputs)
ALSO READ: Good news! Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park