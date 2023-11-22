Telangana elections: Owaisi targets Mohammad Azharuddin, calls him an 'unsuccessful politician'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday targeted Congress candidate and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin calling him an “unsuccessful politician”. Azharuddin is contesting Telangana Assembly elections from Jubilee Hills constituency.

The Lok Sabha MP said, “I’ll tell you that the Congress candidate (Azharuddin) is an unsuccessful politician. Moradabad is one of the prestigious seats in UP. He got votes there, but he did not do anything for the constituency. He did not even look back and see,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM chief further said the former Indian cricket captain unsuccessfully contested in Rajasthan but did not bother to take care of his constituency there too.

Referring to the criminal cases filed against Azharuddin related to alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association during his tenure, Owaisi quipped “He is not a serious politician...he is a good cricketer. He scored three centuries after making his debut.”

Replying to a query as to why AIMIM fielded a Muslim candidate in Jubilee Hills against Azharuddin, Owaisi said several segments in the state witness contest between two candidates of the same caste.

Owaisi, while addressing the media in Hyderabad, ruled out any hung assembly in Telangana saying Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS will return to power in the state.

AIMIM leader also targeted Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, alleging that he has RSS roots and Gandhi Bhavan is ‘remotely controlled by Mohan Bhagwat.”

Dismissing the allegations that BJP and BRS have a tacit understanding, Owaisi sought to know why Chandrasekhar Rao would spend Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities development in the past 10 years then.

He alleged that the history of Congress is fraught with communal riots and several people belonging to Hindu and Muslim were killed in the violence.

(With PTI inputs)