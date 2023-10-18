'If KCR, son KTR and daughter Kavitha die, I will...': BJP MP targets Telangana CM, his family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana CM KCR and his daughter Kavitha

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri triggered a controversy by saying he would distribute financial rewards if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) his son KTR and daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla had died.

Speaking at an election rally on Tuesday, Dharmapuri targeted Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief KCR and his family in the context of the BRS's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Nizamabad MP claimed that BRS in its manifesto has promised to provide life insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased farmers under the KCR Insurance Scheme. The BJP leader alleged that the BRS manifesto states that families will be given insurance if the age of the deceased farmer is below 56 years. Attacking BRS over the manifesto, he asserted the BJP will give Rs 5 lakh if KCR dies. If KTR (KCR's son) dies, we will increase it to Rs 10 lakh, he added. The BJP leader said if Kavitha had died, I would give 20 lakhs."

He further said, "Anyway, his (KCR) time is over. If young people die, the amount is higher, the value is higher. If Kavitha (KCR's daughter) dies I will announce Rs 20 lakh."

Responding to the BJP leader's comments, BRS leader and KCR's daughter Kavitha in a video clip said, "The statements that Dharmapuri made against me is unfortunate, if he had made these comments against your (people's) daughters, would you remain silent? Because I am in politics and am KCR's daughter, is this the way to speak?"

She asked the people of the state to decide if the comments made by Dharmapuri were appropriate and called his language "unparliamentary".

