Mumbai: Man arrested for promising job in Central probe agency after posing as CBI officer

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer in Mumbai. The accused allegedly duped a taxi driver by promising to secure a job for his son in the central probe agency, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused was riding the taxi when he influenced the driver posing himself as a CBI official. The driver heard the accused boasting about conducting raids and arresting people.

Impressed with his talks, the diver enquired about jobs in the CBI. During the conversation, the accused said he could get a job for the driver's son in the CBI for Rs 1 lakh.

Subsequently, the victim gave him Rs 15,000 and said he would pay the rest later. But after dropping the man, he began to have doubts and approached the Marine Drive police station.

The police then laid a trap and nabbed the accused when he came to collect the remaining amount, said a police official, adding that further probe was underway.

