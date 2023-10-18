Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: Man arrested for promising job in Central probe agency after posing as CBI officer

Mumbai: Man arrested for promising job in Central probe agency after posing as CBI officer

According to the complainant, the accused offered him a job in the Central Bureau of Investigation for his son. He demanded Rs 1 lakh for a post in the Central probe agency.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: October 18, 2023 8:14 IST
The police arrested the accused
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrested the accused

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer in Mumbai. The accused allegedly duped a taxi driver by promising to secure a job for his son in the central probe agency, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused was riding the taxi when he influenced the driver posing himself as a CBI official. The driver heard the accused boasting about conducting raids and arresting people. 

Impressed with his talks, the diver enquired about jobs in the CBI. During the conversation, the accused said he could get a job for the driver's son in the CBI for Rs 1 lakh.

Subsequently, the victim gave him Rs 15,000 and said he would pay the rest later. But after dropping the man, he began to have doubts and approached the Marine Drive police station.

The police then laid a trap and nabbed the accused when he came to collect the remaining amount, said a police official, adding that further probe was underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Explosion at firecracker factory kills 13 in Virudhunagar

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News