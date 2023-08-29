Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana: Bomb threat at Hyderabad Airport, turns out to be hoax

The authorities at the Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning which later turned out to be a hoax. A security drill took place after panic grew in within the airport.

Security was increased and Hyderabad Police rushed a police team to the airport and conducted a detailed search operation but did not recover anything, officials said. Later it was found that the bomb threat mail was a hoax and subsequently, an FIR was registered.

"We received information yesterday from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport officials that they have received threatening mail stating that there is a bomb in the airport. Immediately our team went and conducted a search, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and further probe is on," Hyderabad’s RGIA Police said.

