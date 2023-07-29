Bomb threat call triggers panic in Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Express, halted at Haryana's Sonipat station

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER All passengers were reported safe.

A bomb threat call was received in Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express on Friday after which the train was stopped at Haryana’s Sonipat station for checking. Following the bomb threat, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the station along with the fire brigade and ambulance.

As per the Government Railway Police (GRP) official, the train, which arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9:34 pm on Friday, was thoroughly checked for suspicious items by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, the official said. However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call.

The train was later allowed to resume its journey at around 1:48 am, five hours after the threat call was received.

Panic gripped passengers

Panic gripped passengers following the threat call. Passengers were also upset because of the delay. Many passengers took to Twitter and complained that the train had been halted at Sonipat station for two hours without any explanation from the railway officials. A Twitter user Harpreet Singh said, "Rajdhani train to Jammu is standing at Sonepat station for the last 2 hours … No body is answering about the situation."

