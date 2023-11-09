Telangana Assembly Elections: Congress releases final list of candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Telangana Assembly elections: Congress supporters listen to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress Party announced the conclusive list of candidates for the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections, as per an official statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday.

The party strategically nominated candidates for key constituencies, with Katta Sreenivas Goud contesting from Patancheru, Mohammed Mujeeb Ullah Shareef from Charminar, Bathula Laxma Reddy from Miryalaguda, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy from Suryapet, and Mandula Samuel from Thungathurthi, a reserved seat for the SC community.

The initial candidate list was disclosed on October 15, featuring State President and MP Revanth Reddy vying for the Kodangal Assembly constituency, and Adam Santosh Kumar contending for Secunderabad.

As Telangana gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, a three-way competition is anticipated among the BJP, the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Congress. In the 2018 Assembly election, BRS secured victory with 88 out of 119 seats and a significant 47.4% vote share, while Congress claimed 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7%.

State to vote on November 30

Earlier, the Election Commission announced that the Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30, 2023. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that the Telangana elections will occur in a single phase.

Key dates for the Telangana assembly elections include the notification on November 3, the candidate nomination deadline on November 10, and the last date for candidate withdrawal on November 15.

