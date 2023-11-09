Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS leader KTR Rao falls during election rally | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Telanagan IT Minister KT Rama Rao addresses a press conference.

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) suffered a minor fall during an election rally on Thursday in Armoor, Nizamabad district. The incident occurred as KTR was getting off a vehicle from a makeshift stage. He was immediately attended to by party workers and security personnel, who helped him regain his balance.

State to vote on November 30

The Election Commission has announced that the Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30, 2023. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that the Telangana elections will occur in a single phase.

Key dates for the Telangana assembly elections include the notification on November 3, the candidate nomination deadline on November 10, and the last date for candidate withdrawal on November 15.