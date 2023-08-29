Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi calls for third front, asks CM KCR to take lead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference at his residence, in Hyderabad,

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has said that he sees a possibility of a third front emerging in the country. He has urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to take the lead in forming this alliance. Owaisi believes that there are several political parties and leaders in the country who are willing to join a third front. He said that if KCR takes the initiative, then "plenty of work can be done" in this regard.

"There is a lot of probability (of a third front). I have been telling the Telangana Chief Minister to take the lead. There are several political parties, leaders in every state who are ready and if Chief Minister KCR takes the lead, then plenty of work can be done in this regard," the Hyderabad MP said in response to a query about the possibility of a third front emerging as quoted by news agency PTI.

KCR has not yet responded to Owaisi's suggestion. However, he has been critical of the two major national parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. He has said that both parties are corrupt and have failed to deliver on their promises.

“They (Congress) are just talking about increasing Rs 2 lakh. KCR is the one who brought the scheme for Dalits, they (Congress) are just copying it.

You are just doing cut-and-paste job. KCR has already implemented these. They do not have anything new," the AIMIM leader added.

It is unclear whether a third front will actually be formed. However, Owaisi's comments suggest that there is some appetite for such an alliance among some political parties.

"The country is watching all this. G20 meeting is happening. The BJP is in power there and will you bow down when an organisation threatens the government?” Owaisi questioned the BJP.

In addition to the AIMIM, other parties that could potentially join a third front include the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. These parties are all regional parties that have been critical of the BJP and the Congress.

It is also possible that some smaller parties could join a third front. These parties may be looking to gain more influence in national politics.

Whether or not a third front is formed, Owaisi's comments suggest that the two major national parties are facing increasing challenges from regional parties. This could make it more difficult for the BJP and the Congress to win future elections.

