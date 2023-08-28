Telangana assembly election 2023: BRS leader rejects Amit Shah's claim of BJP winning polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Ravula Sridhar Reddy, a leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ravula Sridhar Reddy, a leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has rejected the claim of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP will win the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. He termed it "daydreaming". Speaking to ANI, Ravula Sridhar Reddy said,” Amit Shah is daydreaming that the BJP will come to power in Telangana. They must forget about coming into power; they will get less than 5 seats in Telangana. They won’t even cross single digits in Telangana. They are under the misconception that the people of Telangana will believe them.”

Reddy pointed to the pending issues related to Telangana's bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh and said that the BJP has not done anything to address these issues. He also said that the BJP has not honoured the promises it made to the people of Telangana during the bifurcation.

Reddy further said that the BJP is a "family party" and that it is not interested in the welfare of the people of Telangana. He said that the TRS is a "people's party" and that it is committed to the development of Telangana.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into Telangana for some time now, but it has not been able to make much headway. The TRS is still the dominant force in the state, and it is expected to win the upcoming elections.

However, the BJP is not giving up hope. It is making a strong pitch for the votes of the people of Telangana, and it is hoping to capitalise on the anti-incumbency sentiment against the TRS. The BJP is also hoping to benefit from the division in the opposition ranks.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The results of the elections will be a major test for both the TRS and the BJP.

