Telangana assembly elections 2023: Amit Shah to address rally of farmers in Khammam today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Khammam, Telangana on Sunday. The rally is being organised by the BJP to highlight the plight of the farmers in the state. The Telangana BJP chief, G Kishan Reddy, has alleged that the farmers in the state have been neglected by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for the last nine years.

He has said that the farmers have suffered huge losses due to natural calamities and that the government has not provided them with any relief. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the farmers of Telangana on August 27 in Khammam,” G Kishan Reddy told ANI on August 24.

Shah's rally is seen as a part of the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, which are due to be held in December 2023. The BJP is hoping to make inroads into the state, which is currently ruled by the TRS.

The rally is being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Khammam. It is expected to be attended by lakhs of farmers from across the state.

In his address, Shah is likely to highlight the various schemes that the BJP government has implemented for the welfare of farmers, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He is also likely to criticise the TRS government for its alleged neglect of farmers.

The rally is likely to be a major political event in Telangana. It will be keenly watched by the political parties in the state as well as by the farmers.

