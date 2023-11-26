Rahul Gandhi hits back at KCR, says school, university Telangana CM studied in were built by Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR by asking him to tell people what he did for the state before questioning the grand old party on what it did for the southern state.

"KCR raised a question what has Congress done? I would tell them, what Congress party has done- The roads KCR walks on are built by Congress, and the school or the university you studied in is built by Congress...Whatever PM Modi says KCR says the same," Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally in Hyderabad.

He alleged KCR was running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money-making portfolios were with Rao's family members.

The Congress leader further said the "six guarantees" given by the Congress will be made into a law in the first cabinet meeting itself if the party is voted to power in the state and will be implemented.

"Today there is a fight between Dorala Sarkar (feudal government) and Prajala Sarkar (people’s government) in Telangana. Your chief minister is asking what Congress has done. The question is not what Congress has done, the question is what KCR has done," he said.

He further said the grand old party's target is to defeat the BRS in Telangana and the BJP at the national level later.

Gandhi said Hyderabad city from which Rao allegedly is looting crores of rupees was developed by the Congress which transformed it into an IT hub.

