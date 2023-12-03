Koratla Assembly Election Result 2023: Will BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri defeat BRS, Congress candidates?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Koratla Election Result 2023

Korutla Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Kalvakuntla Vidya Sagar Rao represents the Korutla constituency. The BRS leader is striving to make a hat-trick as he won the seat twice in 2014 and 2018. Korutla is constituency number 20 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Jagtial district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Koratla Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC's) or Scheduled Tribes (ST's). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Koratla.

Candidates in Korutla Assembly Election 2023

Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kalvakuntla Sanjay from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Narsinga Rao Juvvadi from the Congress party are the three important candidates in the Korutla constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Nishanth Karthikeya Pudhari, Loktantrik Janta Dal's (LJD) Alle Panduranga, Uttara Raashtra Telangana Party's (URTP) Dandu Dhanunjay, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Podeti Ramesh, Bahujan Mukti Party's (BMP) Raghuveer Kumar Dayya, All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Srinivas Rao Chennamaneni, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's (BCYP) Saikrishna Murthy Guyya and 5 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Korutla in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) - now, BRS - candidate Kalvakuntla Vidya Sagar Rao won the Korutla seat by defeating Congress candidate Narsinga Rao Juvvadi with a margin of 20,585 votes. In 2018, TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Vidya Sagar Rao again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Narsinga Rao Juvvadi with a margin of 31,220 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Korutla?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS candidate and KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was leading from the Korutla constituency. BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON ELECTIONS RESULTS