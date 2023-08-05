'Hope that floodgates for thousand Babris will not be opened': Owaisi on Gyanvapi ASI survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi on Gyanvapi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (August 5) sought to know how things will pan out after the Archaeological Survey of India reports on Gyanvapi mosque are made public, and hoped that it does not open the “floodgates for a thousand Babris”.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple, notwithstanding the assertion by the Muslim side that the exercise will "reopen wounds of the past".

Owaisi referred to the Babri Masjid demolition and said that one hopes that neither December 23 nor December 6 repeats.

"Once the #Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat. The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened,” the AIMIM chief tweeted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

ASI survey day 2

The ASI officials are conducting a survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, for the second consecutive day.

The officials installed dial test indicators at all four corners of the Gyanvapi campus to measure the surface. They measured different parts of the campus using a depth micrometer and recorded the shape of the premises. The contours of the entire complex are drawn on paper. Coding of the campus and its area has also been done in the first half of the survey on day 2.

A total of 41 members of ASI are present in the Gyanvapi campus who are divided into 4 teams.

A team of ASI is surveying the outer part of the campus, another team is surveying the place where prayer (Namaz) is offered inside the campus. A team is surveying the dome with the help of the stairs carried inside the premises while the fourth team is surveying the western wall.

All the teams are doing photography along with the survey. Evidence of the help of some machines is also being collected. The distances of the walls and pillars of the mosque of Gyanvapi are also being measured. The number of pillars in each block is also being counted.

(With PTI inputs)

